Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian experts arrive in Egypt to inspect Cairo airport

Business & Economy
July 26, 17:18 UTC+3 CAIRO

The experts will examine safety systems, baggage check, and personal passenger inspection

Share
1 pages in this article

CAIRO, July 26. /TASS/. A group of Russian aviation safety experts launched an inspection in Cairo International Airport on Wednesday, a representative of the airport’s administration said.

Five Russian experts arrived in Cairo on Tuesday evening from Turkey, the source said, adding that they plan to spend several days in the Egyptian capital.

Read also

Russian experts praise modernization of Cairo airport — media

The task of Russian experts is to examine safety systems, baggage check and personal passenger inspection in arrival and departure lounges in the new Terminal 2.

On February 17, the Russian government approved the aviation safety protocol between the Russian Federation and Egypt drafted by Russia’s Transport Ministry. The protocol implies that Russia’s representatives will monitor the accomplishment of aviation safety measures by Egyptian specialists in the country's international airports. The time of flights resumption depends on the accomplishment of aviation safety requirements by the Egyptian side.

In end-December 2016, Russian experts visited the airport of Cairo for yet another inspection. In January 2017, similar inspections were performed in the airports of Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh.

Negotiations on resuming flights between Russia and Egypt have been underway since late 2015. Moscow suspended air service with Egypt in November 2015 after a terrorist attack on board an A321 jet from Russia’s air carrier Kogalymavia that was en route from Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt to Russia’s St. Petersburg. The passenger airliner crashed over the Sinai Peninsula early on October 31. All 224 people onboard, including 217 passengers and the seven-member crew, were killed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow to frame stance on new sanctions once US bill becomes law
2
Russia bolsters military potential in South to respond to emerging threats — defense chief
3
Ex-Georgian president Saakashvili stripped of Ukrainian citizenship
4
Russia mulls developing vertical take-off fighter jets for new aircraft carrier
5
US sanctions expansion may trigger dash for Russian currency — minister
6
Moscow slams Western media allegations about alleged Russian support for Taliban
7
Kazakhstan hopes to develop its own module for joint space station with Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама