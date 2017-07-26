Russian experts arrive in Egypt to inspect Cairo airport

CAIRO, July 26. /TASS/. A group of Russian aviation safety experts launched an inspection in Cairo International Airport on Wednesday, a representative of the airport’s administration said.

Five Russian experts arrived in Cairo on Tuesday evening from Turkey, the source said, adding that they plan to spend several days in the Egyptian capital.

The task of Russian experts is to examine safety systems, baggage check and personal passenger inspection in arrival and departure lounges in the new Terminal 2.

On February 17, the Russian government approved the aviation safety protocol between the Russian Federation and Egypt drafted by Russia’s Transport Ministry. The protocol implies that Russia’s representatives will monitor the accomplishment of aviation safety measures by Egyptian specialists in the country's international airports. The time of flights resumption depends on the accomplishment of aviation safety requirements by the Egyptian side.

In end-December 2016, Russian experts visited the airport of Cairo for yet another inspection. In January 2017, similar inspections were performed in the airports of Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh.

Negotiations on resuming flights between Russia and Egypt have been underway since late 2015. Moscow suspended air service with Egypt in November 2015 after a terrorist attack on board an A321 jet from Russia’s air carrier Kogalymavia that was en route from Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt to Russia’s St. Petersburg. The passenger airliner crashed over the Sinai Peninsula early on October 31. All 224 people onboard, including 217 passengers and the seven-member crew, were killed.