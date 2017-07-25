RTI Group holds its ground in top 100 global defense companies

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Radio-Technical and Information Systems (RTI) Group has again made it to the ratings of the world’s top 100 defense firms, according to The Defense News.

“I am convinced that a presence in the most promising market segments will let our company not only preserve its regular positions in the world rankings but also keep moving forward,” RTI Group head Maxim Kuzyuk told TASS.

According to The Defense News, the RTI Group ranks 86th in the rating with $565.9 mln revenues from arms sales in 2016.

Other Russian companies on the list are JSC Almaz-Antey, which took 11th place, United Aircraft Corporation at 14th place, Tactical Missiles Corporation at 32nd place, Uralvagonzavod at 45th and the Concern Radio-Electronic Technologies occupying 50th place.

RTI Group was put on the list of top 100 defense companies for the sixth year in a row. What’s worthwhile mentioning is that the RTI Group has been in the top 100 world’s defense firms for the past six years.

“The persistent presence of Russia’s military-industrial corporate leaders in the prestigious defense ranking confirms that Russian companies are stable and what’s more they have been consistently and successfully implementing their strategic plans. At the same time, staying in the elite of world defense industry as a permanent player year in and year out becomes all the more difficult. So we are looking for new approaches and opportunities to accomplish such an ambitious task,” said Sergey Boyev, RTI Group CEO.

“The RTI Group’s products are widely known and enjoy a well-deserved reputation on the domestic market, as well as from our traditional customers – military and law enforcement agencies. Our experience, technologies and competence in the defense industry makes it possible to produce high-end products for government agencies at various administrative levels, in particular, secure automated control systems and systems of decision-making support” Kuzyuk said.

“There is also demand from overseas customers. So, we signed a program of joint activities with Rosoboronexport aimed at promoting our products on foreign markets,” he added.