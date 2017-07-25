Russia's State Duma may approve law on organic products this year

Diplomat blasts US media reports on Russia's alleged arms supplies to TalibanRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 25, 21:39
MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. The State Duma can approve the federal law on manufacturing and turnover of organic products already this year, Russian Minister of Agriculture Alexander Tkachev said on Tuesday.
"I hope the law will be approved this year and we are doing everything for that together with members of the State Duma. This law is highly important and needed," Tkachev said.
It was reported earlier the Russian Ministry of Agriculture planned to present the draft law on organic products to the government in April - May of this year. "Several thousand farmers already working in this sphere can undergo appropriate certification with the aid of this law," Tkachev said before.