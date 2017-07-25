Agriculture watchdog registers swine fever virus in three Russian regions

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Russia’s agriculture watchdog (Rosselkhoznadzor) has registered African swine fever (ASF) virus in the regions of Pskov, Vologda and Ivanovo, the watchdog said in a statement.

"Genomes of isolates of ASF virus recovered from samples taken from domestic pig in the Pskov and Volgograd regions, as well as samples taken from wild boar in the Ivanov region were sequenced," the watchdog reported.

At present, experts are taking required preventive measures in the infected areas.

Animal disease, caused by ASF, that threatens the pig industry, penetrated into Russia from Georgia in 2007. Outbreaks of the disease are periodically registered in various regions of Russia, as well as in Belarus and Ukraine. ASF is not dangerous for humans, but it is fatal for wild and domestic pigs, the infected livestock is destroyed in order to prevent further spread of the disease.