Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Agriculture watchdog registers swine fever virus in three Russian regions

Business & Economy
July 25, 13:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

African swine fever virus is not dangerous for humans

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Russia’s agriculture watchdog (Rosselkhoznadzor) has registered African swine fever (ASF) virus in the regions of Pskov, Vologda and Ivanovo, the watchdog said in a statement.

Read also

Russia bans pork imports from Moldova due to outbreak of ASF — watchdog

"Genomes of isolates of ASF virus recovered from samples taken from domestic pig in the Pskov and Volgograd regions, as well as samples taken from wild boar in the Ivanov region were sequenced," the watchdog reported.

At present, experts are taking required preventive measures in the infected areas.

Animal disease, caused by ASF, that threatens the pig industry, penetrated into Russia from Georgia in 2007. Outbreaks of the disease are periodically registered in various regions of Russia, as well as in Belarus and Ukraine. ASF is not dangerous for humans, but it is fatal for wild and domestic pigs, the infected livestock is destroyed in order to prevent further spread of the disease.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin comments on US potentially funneling weapons to Kiev
2
Russian super-heavy booster vehicle to bring payloads of 70 tns to orbit
3
Russia develops laser-guided automatic landing system for drones
4
Poll reveals most Russians familiar with Jehovah’s Witnesses support its ban
5
Moldovan president, Russian envoy to hash over bilateral ties and breakaway Transnistria
6
US will either have to put up with North Korea’s nuclear weapons or use force — expert
7
MAKS-2017 airshow yields contracts worth over $6bln
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама