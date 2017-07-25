Federation Council approves law on resort fee in certain regions across Russia

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament) passed the law introducing resort fees in certain regions on Tuesday. The document suggests imposing experimental fees in 2018-2022 for tourists travelling to the Black Sea Peninsula of Crimea, Siberia’s Altay and the Krasnodar and Stavropol regions in southern Russia.

Regional laws regulating resort fee collection, will be introduced six months later versus the term set in the document’s version adopted in the first reading - until May 1, 2018.

The fee will go to the budget of a constituent entity of the Russian Federation where the experiment is carried out. A special fund for developing resort infrastructure will be set up to collect and distribute the money. Public councils will be created to control the spending. In particular, these funds cannot be channeled for building roads and community infrastructure facilities.

The resort fees are not expected to exceed 50 rubles ($0.8) per day in 2018, and 100 rubles ($1.6) per day further on.

The newly adopted law implies that only adults who stay in the mentioned regions for more than 24 hours should pay the fees, while disabled people and persons accompanying them, as well as veterans and heroes of Russia will be exempted from this payment.