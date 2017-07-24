Kremlin refutes US media reports about Russia's green lobby and shale oil extraction

Kremlin refutes US media reports about Russia's green lobby and shale oil extractionBusiness & Economy July 24, 14:54
MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The Russian President’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov has denied statements of several US senators who accused Russia of financing "green" organizations that protests against shale oil extraction.
"These are fake statements. We know neither the sources nor who claims this. As a rule such statements do not have any sources," Peskov said.
According to the Politico newspaper, Republicans in the US House of Representatives suspect Moscow of bribing the "green", who oppose the extraction of shale oil and gas. Despite the absurdity of these statements, those concerned Republicans called on US Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin to investigate possible funding of environmentalists from Moscow, the newspaper wrote.