Ukraine to auction stakes in seven large energy generating companies

Business & Economy
July 24, 13:29 UTC+3 KIEV
KIEV, July 24. /TASS/. The State Property Fund of Ukraine has put on sale stakes in seven large energy generating companies, the fund’s press service reported on Monday

Poll shows Russians view situation in Ukraine as anarchy

"The State Property Fund has announced the launch of ascending price auctions to sell stakes of seven energy companies," the statement said. The total cost of all lots is about 3.650 bln hryvnias (about $140 mln).

In particular it is planned to sell 25% in Odessaoblenergo, Donetskoblenergo, Donbassenergo, Sumyonlenergo, DTEK (Ukraine’s largest energy group with assets in coal mining, electricity generation and distribution, alternative energy and gas production - TASS), Dneproblenergo, Zapadenergo and Kievenergo. The auctions will be held on August 15-18 at six sites in Kiev.

Recently, Ukraine’s Economic Development and Trade Ministry published a list of almost 900 state-owned enterprises that will be privatized by the end of 2020.

