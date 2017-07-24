Ukraine to auction stakes in seven large energy generating companies

Denmark’s Aske Soby wins stage 5 of Moscow-Vladivostok bicycle raceSport July 24, 13:17
Press review: Russian army takes aim at jihadi SUVs and Trump handcuffed by new sanctionsPress Review July 24, 13:00
Large-scale combat readiness check kicks off in East SiberiaMilitary & Defense July 24, 11:47
Russia's new advanced corvette to take part in Sea Cup-2017Military & Defense July 24, 10:30
Russian first 3D printed satellite to go into spaceScience & Space July 24, 10:19
Kyrgyzstan was threatened with missiles for hosting US airbase, president saysWorld July 24, 9:56
IMF confirms recovery of Russia's economy in 2017Business & Economy July 24, 8:47
Russian Interior Ministry to control 13 more new psychotropics, drug-containing plantSociety & Culture July 24, 2:54
MAKS-2017 airshow yields contracts to over $6bln - Russian ministry of industry and tradeBusiness & Economy July 23, 23:48
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
KIEV, July 24. /TASS/. The State Property Fund of Ukraine has put on sale stakes in seven large energy generating companies, the fund’s press service reported on Monday
"The State Property Fund has announced the launch of ascending price auctions to sell stakes of seven energy companies," the statement said. The total cost of all lots is about 3.650 bln hryvnias (about $140 mln).
In particular it is planned to sell 25% in Odessaoblenergo, Donetskoblenergo, Donbassenergo, Sumyonlenergo, DTEK (Ukraine’s largest energy group with assets in coal mining, electricity generation and distribution, alternative energy and gas production - TASS), Dneproblenergo, Zapadenergo and Kievenergo. The auctions will be held on August 15-18 at six sites in Kiev.
Recently, Ukraine’s Economic Development and Trade Ministry published a list of almost 900 state-owned enterprises that will be privatized by the end of 2020.