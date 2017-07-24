Back to Main page
Fine on ExxonMobil is attack against US Secretary of State, expert believes

Business & Economy
July 24, 8:20 UTC+3 NEW YORK
1 pages in this article

NEW YORK, July 24. /TASS/. Imposition of a fine on US ExxonMobil for violation of sanctions against Russia is an attempt of opponents to the current administration to hit Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, the former chief executive of the US oil and gas major, Political Science Professor at Middle Tennessee State University Andrei Korobkov told TASS on Monday.

"Every action of the US political elite at present has a ‘hidden agenda’ and is cause for an attack against President Donald Trump in the first instance," the expert said. "The elite perceives Trump as a systemic threat to its privileges and is ready to struggle with him on the basis of ‘by whatever means necessary’ principle, Korobkov said. "This is related to almost all elite categories, including professional politicians, mass media, show business and financial capital," he added.

"Representatives of the ‘real sector’ of the economy, the industrial capital, is the only elite group viewing Trump as an ally, the expert said. "No doubt they are under fire now," the professor said. "The attach against ExxonMobil is particularly characteristic in this aspect because it makes possible to directly affect top echelons of the administration, where the most prestigious position of the Secretary of State is held by Rex Tillerson, ex-chief executive of this world’s largest corporation," Korobkov added.

The US Department of the Treasury announced assessment of $2 mln fine on ExxonMobil under the pretext of violations of anti-Russian sanctions in 2014 on July 20. ExxonMobil expressed disagreement with the action of the Treasury Department and stated its intention to dispute the decision in court.

