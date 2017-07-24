Japan interested in creating wind farm on Kuril Islands - expert

Russian Interior Ministry to control 13 more new psychotropics, drug-containing plantSociety & Culture July 24, 2:54
YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, July 24. /TASS/. Japan’s authorities are interested in setting up a network of wind generators on the Kuril Islands, acting head of electric energy and gas supply development agency of the Sakhalin Region Vladimir Sidorenko told TASS on Monday.
"The government of Japan shows the highest interest in creating a wind farm on the Kuril Islands. The Island of Iturup is viewed as a possible site for construction of renewable agency sources. Japan also presented a proposal on participation in an upgrade project for Japanese diesel power plants installed on the Kunashir Island in 2000, Sidorenko said.
Authorities of the Sakhalin Region plan to discuss electric power installations upgrade and the sector development with the Japan’s delegation at the forthcoming Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, the expert added.
The region has experience of building alternative power installations, Sidorenko said. A wind diesel power plant with the capacity of 885 kW was built on the Kunashir Island and a similar project was implemented on the Sakhalin Island. Wind units made possible to save 10-15% of fuel.