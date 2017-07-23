Russia in July extracts 10.9 million barrels oil - Minister Novak

Boxing Day on Red Square sets new Guinness recordSport July 23, 8:33
Joseph Dunford says Russia most military capable country of those posing threat to USWorld July 23, 4:57
Russia’s US envoy Kislyak steps down, his deputy to act as Charg d'Affaires ad interimRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 23, 1:33
Putin greets KamAZ-Master team - winner of Silk Way RallySport July 22, 15:20
Agreements on East Ghouta zone in Syria signed - Defense MinistryWorld July 22, 14:20
PAK FA offers practically unlimited opportunities to pilot - commanderMilitary & Defense July 22, 11:29
Ukraine's National Broadcasting Board issues fine to Public Radio for 0% Urkainian songsWorld July 22, 5:39
Femen movement activists faces 5 years in jail for trying to frustrate summit meetingWorld July 22, 4:38
Russian Deputy PM dismisses allegations he will arrive in Moldova on warplaneRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 22, 2:46
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ST. PETERSBURG, July 23. /TASS/. Russia produced in July 10.947 million barrels, which is 300,000 barrels less than the level of October, which OPEC considers a base level in agreement on production cut, Russia's Minister of Energy Alexander Novak told reporters on Sunday.
"In July, we had 10.947 (million barrels), minus 300 (thousand barrels - TASS) of October," he said.
Russia reached the target cut under the deal with OPEC back in May.
Russia and OPEC extended the production cut deal for another nine months from July 1 to end of March, 2018. The agreement's terms and conditions remain unchanged.
The ministerial committee on July 24 will discuss growing oil output in Libya and Nigeria, Novak told reporters.
"Of course, we shall discuss the current situations in all the countries," he said. "Including Libya and Nigeria."
On July 22, the technical committee discussed growing production in those countries. OPEC’s Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo told reporters the delegations from Libya and Nigeria at the meeting had presented all the figures and production plans - which correspond to the problems those countries are facing.
Libya and Nigeria are two members of OPEC, which are outside the obligation of production cut due to the instable political situations in those countries. Meanwhile, the production there was growing thus affecting the effect from the cutting under the deal.