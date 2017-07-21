First consignment of coal from Russsia's Chukotka leaves for China

TASS, July 21. Chukotka’s Beringpromugol coal company, which is a resident of the Bering advance-development territory, began coal supplies to China, press service of Chukotka’s Autonomous District said on Friday.

"Chukotka’s Governor Roman Kopin has visited the Fandyushkinskoye field and the Bering Port, where 40,000 tonnes of high-energy coal was uploaded to the Achilles bulker. The coal will be delivered to China’s port," the press service said. "It is the first consignment of coal from this field, which during the current navigation heads for the Asia-Pacific Region."

More than 100,000 tonnes of coal for China are now stored at the Bering reloading complex. The delivery of the hard fuel from the field to the port would be much more easy now that a 40-kilometer road has been opened there.

"Every day, eight vehicles carrying 40 tonnes will deliver the fuel to the port. China’s next vessels is due to get to Chukotka in early August. Another vessel will be ready for loading tomorrow, on July 22 - it will take aboard five thousand tonnes for Pevek," the press service said.

The Beringpromugol Company (subsidiary of Australia’s Tigers Realm Coal) began preparations for development of the Fandyushkinskoye field in early August, 2016. The company attracted investments of 23.3 million Australian dollars.