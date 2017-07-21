Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

First consignment of coal from Russsia's Chukotka leaves for China

Business & Economy
July 21, 18:25 UTC+3 TASS

More than 100,000 tonnes of coal for China are now stored at the Bering reloading complex

Share
1 pages in this article

TASS, July 21. Chukotka’s Beringpromugol coal company, which is a resident of the Bering advance-development territory, began coal supplies to China, press service of Chukotka’s Autonomous District said on Friday.

"Chukotka’s Governor Roman Kopin has visited the Fandyushkinskoye field and the Bering Port, where 40,000 tonnes of high-energy coal was uploaded to the Achilles bulker. The coal will be delivered to China’s port," the press service said. "It is the first consignment of coal from this field, which during the current navigation heads for the Asia-Pacific Region."

Read also

China ready to play major role in developing Arctic — vice PM

More than 100,000 tonnes of coal for China are now stored at the Bering reloading complex. The delivery of the hard fuel from the field to the port would be much more easy now that a 40-kilometer road has been opened there.

"Every day, eight vehicles carrying 40 tonnes will deliver the fuel to the port. China’s next vessels is due to get to Chukotka in early August. Another vessel will be ready for loading tomorrow, on July 22 - it will take aboard five thousand tonnes for Pevek," the press service said.

The Beringpromugol Company (subsidiary of Australia’s Tigers Realm Coal) began preparations for development of the Fandyushkinskoye field in early August, 2016. The company attracted investments of 23.3 million Australian dollars.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic today
Countries
China
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says USSR collapse had greatest impact on him
2
Russia to develop artillery reconnaissance drone — source
3
Russian Helicopters deliver Mi-171E convertible helicopter to Pakistan
4
Russia striving to make its Navy rank world’s second
5
Russia's new advanced corvette to take part in Navy Day parade in Far East
6
Putin shares his vision of riddles of Universe and history
7
Putin discloses his code name at intelligence school
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама