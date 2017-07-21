Idea of single world currency is good, but can hardly become true today — Putin

Putin says USSR collapse had greatest impact on himSociety & Culture July 21, 18:37
Putin expects Russian-European Mars landing mission to crown with successScience & Space July 21, 18:21
Key facts about ExxonMobil and its business in RussiaBusiness & Economy July 21, 18:14
Nemtsov’s daughter appeals against verdict on her father’s murder with Supreme CourtSociety & Culture July 21, 18:03
Chinese Navy warships arrive in Russian Baltic port for joint drillsMilitary & Defense July 21, 17:57
This week in photos: Putin’s binoculars, Macron's hug and Berlin’s welcome for UK heirsSociety & Culture July 21, 17:43
Putin discloses his code name at intelligence schoolSociety & Culture July 21, 17:39
Putin says life, love and freedom are his core valuesSociety & Culture July 21, 17:06
Crimean border guards rescue drowning Ukrainian who swam from Ukraine to TurkeyWorld July 21, 16:59
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
SOCHI, July, 21. /TASS/. The creation of a single world currency in the future is possible, this is a good idea, but today there is little chance of its implementation, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said during his televised "Serious Talk" Q&A with children held at the Sirius Educational Center for Gifted Children in Sochi.
"The idea is good, but chance to implement it, at least now, is small. We have bitcoins and other currencies, our attitude to this is very cautious, because almost nothing has been regulated in this area today," Putin said.
According to the Russian leader, recently large fluctuations have been marked on the market of crypto-currencies.
"This may lead to very serious losses for those people and legal entities that invest in such currencies. Today these are hard to implement projects but in future, of course, it is possible. And if we plan to do this in future we should start thinking about it now, it will pay off. I wish you good luck," Putin said.