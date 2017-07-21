Idea of single world currency is good, but can hardly become true today — Putin

SOCHI, July, 21. /TASS/. The creation of a single world currency in the future is possible, this is a good idea, but today there is little chance of its implementation, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said during his televised "Serious Talk" Q&A with children held at the Sirius Educational Center for Gifted Children in Sochi.

"The idea is good, but chance to implement it, at least now, is small. We have bitcoins and other currencies, our attitude to this is very cautious, because almost nothing has been regulated in this area today," Putin said.

According to the Russian leader, recently large fluctuations have been marked on the market of crypto-currencies.

"This may lead to very serious losses for those people and legal entities that invest in such currencies. Today these are hard to implement projects but in future, of course, it is possible. And if we plan to do this in future we should start thinking about it now, it will pay off. I wish you good luck," Putin said.