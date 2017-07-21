Russia to supply another batch of transport helicopters to China in 2018

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russia will supply another four Mil Mi-171E transport helicopters to China in 2018 under a contract signed at the MAKS-2017 international airshow, Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport said in a statement released on Friday.

"We have signed a contract for the delivery of an additional batch of Mi-171E transport helicopters and relevant accessories to China. Our partners will get four helicopters. The contract will be implemented in 2018," Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev was quoted in a press release as saying.

Russia has also concluded a contract with the Chinese side at the MAKS-2017 airshow on the delivery of four VK-2500 helicopter engines that can be mounted on Mi-17 helicopters.

"We will deliver the engines in 2018," Mikheyev said.