Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

IMF Executive Board decides on $1.8 billion conditional loan for Greece

Business & Economy
July 21, 3:34 updated at: July 21, 5:16 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

The international financial body stated that the $1.8 billion stand-by arrangement for Greece was approved by the Executive Board "in principle"

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

WASHINGTON, July 21. /TASS/. The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reached an agreement on the provision of 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion) conditional loan to Greece, according to a statement from the IMF.

The international financial body stated that the $1.8 billion stand-by arrangement for Greece was approved by the Executive Board "in principle."

"The arrangement, which supports the authorities’ economic adjustment program, has been approved in principle, which means it will become effective only after the Fund receives specific and credible assurances from Greece’s European partners to ensure debt sustainability, and provided that Greece’s economic program remains on track," the statement from the organization said.

"A second Executive Board decision is needed to make the arrangement effective," according to the IMF statement. "The arrangement will expire on August 31, 2018, shortly after the expiration of the European Stability Mechanism program.

Commenting on the decision made by the IMF Executive Board, its Chair and IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said: "I strongly welcome Greece’s new economic adjustment program, which focuses on policies that will help restore medium-term macroeconomic stability and growth, and supports the authorities’ efforts to return to market financing on a sustainable basis."

"As we have said many times, even with full program implementation, Greece will not be able to restore debt sustainability and needs further debt relief from its European partners," Lagarde stated. "A debt strategy anchored in more realistic assumptions needs to be agreed."

"I expect a plan to restore debt sustainability to be agreed soon between Greece and its European partners," she said. "Effectiveness of the new Stand-By Arrangement is contingent on this agreement on debt relief, as well as implementation of the program.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia looks to its Navy to become world second
2
Russia to develop cruise missiles capable of striking targets at 1,000km range
3
ExxonMobil launches legal challenge to finding it violated US sanctions against Russia
4
Romanov dynasty descendants to gather in Russia for centenary of Nicholas II’s death
5
Mexico eyes buying more Russian helicopters
6
Scientists pinpoint genetic origins of Tourette syndrome
7
IMF Executive Board decides on $1.8 billion conditional loan for Greece
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама