ExxonMobil slapped with $2 mln fine for breach of anti-Russian sanctions

WASHINGTON, July 20. /TASS/. A $2 mln fine was imposed on ExxonMobil Corporation for violation of earlier introduced anti-Russian sanctions, the US Department of the Treasury said on Thursday in its statement.

"The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has assessed a $2,000,000 civil monetary penalty against ExxonMobil," the statement says.

Violations of sanction occurred "on or about May 14, 2014 and on or about May 23, 2014," the Department of the Treasury said. Chief executives of ExxonMobil’s subsidiaries dealt at that time with individuals included into the US ‘black list," more specifically "by signing eight legal documents related to oil and gas projects in Russia with Igor Sechin, the President of Rosneft," it added.

No specific documents were mentioned by the US Treasury Department but Rosneft said during that period of time on its website that the Russian oil major signed the agreement on renewal of the strategic agreement for implementation of the Far East LNG project with ExxonMobil.

Restrictive measures were introduced against Igor Sechin on April 28, 2014, the Treasury Department said. "Despite these prohibitions and ExxonMobil’s global market and sophistication, ExxonMobil moved forward with signing the legal documents with designated person Igor Sechin," it reported.

OFAC "thoroughly considered the arguments ExxonMobil set forth in its submissions," the document said. Imposition of the fine was influenced by "reckless disregard for US sanctions requirements," awareness of ExxonMobil’s senior management of Sechin’s status, "significant harm to the Ukraine-related sanctions program" and the fact that the US oil and gas major "has global operations and routinely deals in goods, services and technology subject to US economic sanctions," OFAC said.

Sanction measures comprise blocking of property and accounts and a prohibition to enter the US territory. The US companies are prohibited from maintaining business relations with individuals and organizations covered by sanctions.