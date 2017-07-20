Back to Main page
Russian rotocraft manufacturer negotiated supply of ten helicopters to China

Business & Economy
July 20, 15:35 UTC+3 ZHUKOVSKY

Helicopters will be delivered in 2017-2018

Ansat helicopter

Ansat helicopter

© Marina Lystseva/TASS

Russia, China to pour $13 bln into commercial aircraft joint venture

ZHUKOVSKY, July 20. /TASS/. Russian Helicopters negotiated supplies of ten helicopters to China with United Helicopters Group. Helicopters will be delivered in 2017-2018, the Russian helicopters producer said in the press release on Thursday.

"According to signed agreements, United Helicopters will receive five Ansat light helicopters with medical outfit, three Mi-171 transport helicopters and two Ka-32A11BC firefighting helicopters for subsequent delivery to operators in China," the Russian company said.

United Helicopters International Group Limited is the official distributor of Russian Helicopters’ products in China.

