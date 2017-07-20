Russian rotocraft manufacturer negotiated supply of ten helicopters to China

Russia completes first stage of 5th-generation fighter jet’s trialsMilitary & Defense July 20, 16:21
Scientists pinpoint genetic origins of Tourette syndromeScience & Space July 20, 15:48
Russian rotocraft manufacturer negotiated supply of ten helicopters to ChinaBusiness & Economy July 20, 15:35
Russia asks US to provide explanations on extending Viktor Bout’s jail termRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 20, 14:55
Kremlin mum on documentary about Putin being filmed for 2018 electionRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 20, 14:50
The Hague court’s ruling on Arctic Sunrise encourages willful misconduct — diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 20, 14:42
Global research team uses Tibetan tree ring records to track climate changeScience & Space July 20, 14:37
Russia to roll out hypersonic drones in 2020sMilitary & Defense July 20, 14:20
Russia to develop missiles based on artificial intelligenceMilitary & Defense July 20, 13:41
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ZHUKOVSKY, July 20. /TASS/. Russian Helicopters negotiated supplies of ten helicopters to China with United Helicopters Group. Helicopters will be delivered in 2017-2018, the Russian helicopters producer said in the press release on Thursday.
"According to signed agreements, United Helicopters will receive five Ansat light helicopters with medical outfit, three Mi-171 transport helicopters and two Ka-32A11BC firefighting helicopters for subsequent delivery to operators in China," the Russian company said.
United Helicopters International Group Limited is the official distributor of Russian Helicopters’ products in China.