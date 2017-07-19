BMW plans to sell at least 27,500 vehicles in Russia in 2017

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. German automaker BMW expects to sell at least 27,500 vehicles on the Russian market in 2017, acting Chief Executive Officer of BMW Group Russia Maximilian Kellner told TASS on Wednesday.

"We are currently growing. So what we do, we always watch statistics - the AEB statistics and the registration statistics. In both statistics, we are positive versus the last year. Last year we sold 27,500 [vehicles] roughly and this year, of course, we will sell more," Kellner said.

Sales will depend strongly on recovery in the premium segment, the top manager added.

BMW Group Russia earlier noted sales growth in June by 16%. It was reported earlier the company sold over 14,500 automobiles in the first half of 2017.