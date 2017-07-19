First aircraft for aerial distribution of chemicals to make inaugural flight at MAKS 2017

US sanctions not to be lifted even if Russia meets West’s demands — diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 19, 20:25
Russia’s Foreign Ministry agrees to Huntsman as US ambassador to RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 19, 19:57
First launch of Russia’s super-heavy carrier rocket scheduled for 2028Science & Space July 19, 19:39
Russia's Alrosa mined two large diamonds in YakutiaSociety & Culture July 19, 19:22
Putin puts digital economy on list of main goals of Russia's strategic developmentBusiness & Economy July 19, 18:59
Russia toughens law for inciting children to suicideRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 19, 18:46
First flight of Il-112V rescheduled for 2018Military & Defense July 19, 18:43
Russian defense contractor to supply 12 fifth-generation fighters in pre-production batchMilitary & Defense July 19, 18:27
Russia to complete R&D work on 5th-generation fighter jet in 2019Military & Defense July 19, 18:19
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. T-500, the first aircraft intended for aerial distribution of chemicals, will make an inaugural flight at MAKS 2017 airshow, press service of Rostec State Corporation told TASS on Wednesday.
T-500 airplane will be used for pest control of forests, survey of industrial facilities, oil spill response and control of hydrometeorological phenomena.
"The development is a stunning example of defense technologies conversion into the non-defense sector," Rostec said.
The company also plans to set up a service center for the national agribusiness within the framework of the management project on aerial distribution of chemicals, create a single base for cultivated areas registration and introduce an electronic system for such operations using GLONASS navigation system, Rostec reported.