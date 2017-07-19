First aircraft for aerial distribution of chemicals to make inaugural flight at MAKS 2017

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. T-500, the first aircraft intended for aerial distribution of chemicals, will make an inaugural flight at MAKS 2017 airshow, press service of Rostec State Corporation told TASS on Wednesday.

T-500 airplane will be used for pest control of forests, survey of industrial facilities, oil spill response and control of hydrometeorological phenomena.

"The development is a stunning example of defense technologies conversion into the non-defense sector," Rostec said.

The company also plans to set up a service center for the national agribusiness within the framework of the management project on aerial distribution of chemicals, create a single base for cultivated areas registration and introduce an electronic system for such operations using GLONASS navigation system, Rostec reported.