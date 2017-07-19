Back to Main page
Russian vertical takeoff drone fit for Arctic operation

Business & Economy
July 19, 16:44 UTC+3 ZHUKOVSKY (Moscow Region)

It will be capable of flying at a speed of no less than 650 km/hr at an altitude of 7,000-8,000 meters

© Geological Institute, Russian Academy of Sciences press service/TASS

ZHUKOVSKY (Moscow Region), July 19. /TASS/. A 7-tonne vertical takeoff drone will be able to carry 1.5-tonne payload and be based in the Arctic, Kronshtadt Group hi-tech firm Deputy CEO Nikolai Dolzhenkov said on Wednesday.

"The payload can stand at 1 tonne to 2 tonnes for a five-tonne drone, depending on missions, the continuity and the altitude of a flight, while the payload of a seven-tonne vertical takeoff machine is planned to range from 1 tonne to 1.5 tonnes (due to its specific design and its off-aerodrome basing," the deputy chief executive said.

VRT-300 Arctic Supervision rotor drone

New Russian helicopter drone for Arctic exploration unveiled at MAKS airshow

This drone will have the ability to be based on any unequipped site, including polar regions," Dolzhenkov said.

The five-tonne drone (Fregat) will be able to take up the intermediate niche between helicopters and aircraft, featuring double transport efficiency compared to helicopters. It will be capable of flying at a speed of no less than 650 km/hr at an altitude of 7,000-8,000 meters, the deputy chief executive said.

"As for the seven-tonne flying craft, this is already an industrial configuration that is the ultimate goal. We still have to develop it, testing demonstration prototypes and models. This is a long-range program," he said.

