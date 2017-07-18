Back to Main page
Flying lab to test new engine for Russian transport aircraft

Business & Economy
July 18, 14:59 UTC+3 ZHUKOVSKY

A more powerful engine will make possible in particular to increase the lifting capacity of Il-114-300 and reduce aircraft time to take off

ZHUKOVSKY, July 18. /TASS/. Il-76 flying laboratory will test an engine for the new transport aircraft Il-76 this year, press service of Russia’s United Engine Corporation (UEC) told TASS on Tuesday.

"UEC is already involved in preparation for flight tests of TV7-117ST as part of Il-76LL flying laboratory. Both the engine nacelle and the engine with propeller were mounted on the aircraft. Flight trials are expected to start this week," UEC said.

The new engine will be tested to support the beginning of Il-112V flight trials, the corporation said. Test benches of the engine started in September 2016.

"It should be noted that the civil modification of TV7-117ST is also planned for mounting at Il-114-300 regional passenger airplane," UEC reported.

A more powerful engine will make possible in particular to increase the lifting capacity of Il-114-300 and reduce aircraft time to take off.

