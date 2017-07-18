Russia to provide $700 mln loan to Belarus

Putin highlights Russia’s willingness to cooperate in aviation and aerospaceMilitary & Defense July 18, 11:14
Russia to provide $700 mln loan to BelarusBusiness & Economy July 18, 11:08
More than 20 Russian warships engage in night drills on Neva before Fleet Day paradeMilitary & Defense July 18, 10:20
Russia reserves right to retaliate in diplomatic property issue — diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 18, 9:44
CNN: Senior Russian diplomat says row over seized compounds almost settledRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 18, 6:08
Deputy Secretary of State: no final agreement reached on Russian diplomatic compoundsWorld July 18, 2:49
Senior Russian MP: Israel must ‘learn to live’ with Russia-US agreement on Syria ceasefireRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 18, 1:41
A hundred years without a czar: investigation of Nicholas II's murder still underwaySociety & Culture July 18, 1:30
Sberbank supports idea of establishment of new banking associationBusiness & Economy July 17, 23:57
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Russia to provide an intergovernmental loan worth $700 mln to Belarus, Russia’s Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak told TASS.
"This is a technical matter. All political decisions have been made, and now we are getting paperwork done for $700 mln (loan) as agreed and announced," he said, adding that all documents related to credit arrangement will be signed after the government’s decree is issued.
In April, Presidents of Russia and Belarus, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, reached an agreement on refinancing Minsk’s debt obligations. Moscow planned to extend a loan worth up to $800 mln for restructuring of Belarusian debts.
The country’s First Finance Minister Maksim Yermolovich said earlier that Minsk planned to obtain a $700 mln loan from Russia in July-August.