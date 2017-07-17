Back to Main page
Russian scientist works on forecasts of climate change in Arctic

Business & Economy
July 17, 18:35 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

The project has received a grant of $38,000 from the Russian Science Fund

Share
1 pages in this article

VLADIVOSTOK, July 17. /TASS/. A scientist of the Pacific Oceanology Institute named after Ilyichev, analyzes sediments from lakes and seas to forecast climate changes and development of natural processes in the Arctic and in Baikal. The project has received a grant of 2.3 million rubles ($38,000) from the Russian Science Fund, the project's author Alexander Kolesnik told TASS on Monday.

Read also

How Arctic residents adapt to global warming

"Expected results are of potential practical value and may be used in paleo-reconstructions with following forecasts of climate changes, areas and thickness of sea ice, biology productivity, development of hazardous natural processes and general ecological state of strategically important regions, for expanding of mineral and resource bases, which is especially important for the Arctic region," the scientist said.

The scientist will not have expeditions during the project, he will use hundreds of tests from the upper layers of the sediments in the East-Siberian and Chukotka Seas and the neighboring off-shelf areas of the Arctic Ocean, the Kuril-Kamchatka Trench with the deep-sea areas of the Pacific Ocean, the Okhotsk Sea's Kuril Hollow, and the Baikal Lake.

