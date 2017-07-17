Back to Main page
Restrictions on Georgian Airways’ flights between Georgia, Russia removed

Business & Economy
July 17, 17:52 UTC+3
MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The restrictions on flights of Georgian Airways between Georgia and Russia have been lifted, Deputy CEO Robert Oganesian told TASS.

"The restrictions have been lifted, permits have been restored," he said.

