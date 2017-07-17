Back to Main page
Russia’s Baltika brewery to start exports to Democratic Republic of Congo

Business & Economy
July 17, 12:56 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

Baltika Breweries has shipped its products to Africa since 2007

© Vadim Zhernov/TASS

Read also

Russia’s Baltika Breweries starts beer supplies to Oman

ST. PETERSBURG, July 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Baltika Breweries (part of the Carlsberg Group) has started exports to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the company reported Monday.

"It was decided to launch the market rollout with the capital of the country - Kinshasa - with the population of about 15 million people. The non-alcoholic beverage ‘Baltika 0’ Grain will soon be available in popular retail chains Shoprite, Extra Plus and Kin Mart, in small retail at petrol stations and special wholesale sites. The first 10,000 liter batch has been recently shipped from St. Petersburg port," the report said.

Baltika Breweries has shipped its products to Africa since 2007. Africa’s share reaches 10% in the company’s sales in terms of volume to non-CIS countries. To date, the largest African export market for Baltika is Tanzania.

