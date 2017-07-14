Back to Main page
Kremlin knows nothing about Siemens plans to withdraw from Russian assets

Business & Economy
July 14, 17:55 UTC+3 BELGOROD

Germany’s Wirtschaftswoche magazine said earlier citing its sources that Siemens is considering an option of withdrawing from the joint venture with Russian Power Machines Company

BELGOROD, July 14. /TASS/. The Kremlin knows nothing about plans of German industrial giant Siemens to withdraw from the joint venture with Russia’s Power Machines and from Interautomatika Company, press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"No, nothing is known about that," Peskov said responding to a question about Siemens plans.

Siemens does not comment on "individual mass media speculations," spokesperson of the German industrial giant Philipp Encz told TASS earlier on Friday. Germany’s Wirtschaftswoche magazine said earlier citing its sources that Siemens is considering an option of withdrawing from the joint venture with Russian Power Machines Company and from Interautomatika Company, where it holds 46%.

