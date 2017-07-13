Kremlin reiterates turbines for Crimea were made in Russia

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. All the equipment supplied to Crimea, including turbines, are made in Russia, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Products are placed there [in Crimea], whose country of origin is Russia," he said in response to reporters’ request for commenting on Germany’s Siemens claims.

On Tuesday, Siemens filed an action against Russia’s Technopromexport (TPE) due to deliveries of gas turbine units to Crimea. The company said earlier at least two out of four gas turbine units supplied before for implementation of a project in Taman were relocated to Crimea.

Turbines for Crimea were made in Russia from Russian components, Peskov said earlier.