Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin reiterates turbines for Crimea were made in Russia

Business & Economy
July 13, 19:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Turbines for Crimea were made in Russia from Russian components, Peskov says

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

Read also

Siemens declines to confirm possible delivery of two more turbines to Crimea

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. All the equipment supplied to Crimea, including turbines, are made in Russia, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Products are placed there [in Crimea], whose country of origin is Russia," he said in response to reporters’ request for commenting on Germany’s Siemens claims.

On Tuesday, Siemens filed an action against Russia’s Technopromexport (TPE) due to deliveries of gas turbine units to Crimea. The company said earlier at least two out of four gas turbine units supplied before for implementation of a project in Taman were relocated to Crimea.

Turbines for Crimea were made in Russia from Russian components, Peskov said earlier.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia designs helicopter for fighting terrorists based on Syrian experience
2
Diplomat assumes NATO may be encouraging Ukraine to carry on with war in Donbass
3
Russia’s new medium-class carrier rocket to get advanced acceleration unit
4
Kremlin reiterates turbines for Crimea were made in Russia
5
Russian diplomat calls to quash NATO’s attempts to falsify history
6
Government approves Russian gas producer’s stake purchase by OMV
7
Archaeologists discover ancient wooden coffin with teenager’s skeleton in Crimea
TOP STORIES
Реклама