Gazprom may potentially supply 3-6 mln tonnes of LNG to Bahrain

Business & Economy
July 13, 16:02 UTC+3 ISTANBUL
Read also

Russia to create its own LNG production technology by 2020-2022

ISTANBUL, July 13. /TASS/. Bahrain is holding talks with Gazprom about imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) with supplies estimated at 3-6 mln tonnes, Oil Minister Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa said on Thursday on the sidelines of the World Petroleum Congress.

"We are talking about potential supplies to our new terminal," the minister said. The capacity of the new LNG terminal is estimated as 3-6 mln tonnes of LNG per year, he said. Volumes of supplies are "not yet" determined, the oil minister added.

Middle East nations (Kuwait, UAE, and Bahrain) are among promising destinations for deliveries of its LNG, Gazprom said earlier.

