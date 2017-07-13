Gazprom may potentially supply 3-6 mln tonnes of LNG to Bahrain

Yaroslavl to get Russia’s tallest Ferris wheelSociety & Culture July 13, 16:49
Yandex does not rule out Yandex.Taxi and Uber IPOBusiness & Economy July 13, 16:34
At least 40,000 troops may be engaged in NATO drills in EuropeRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 13, 16:24
Thailand's top diplomat: Ties between Bangkok and Moscow become highly dynamicWorld July 13, 16:17
Kremlin assures Russia would support any US leader seeking to cultivate bilateral tiesRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 13, 15:24
Legendary Spanish artist Salvador Dali’s body to be exhumed for DNA testSociety & Culture July 13, 15:22
Antarctica's frozen beauty captured in picturesSociety & Culture July 13, 15:07
Experts prove proactively boosting power lines’ capacity does not reduce energy costsScience & Space July 13, 14:24
Kremlin hopes masterminds behind Nemtsov murder will be foundRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 13, 14:22
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ISTANBUL, July 13. /TASS/. Bahrain is holding talks with Gazprom about imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) with supplies estimated at 3-6 mln tonnes, Oil Minister Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa said on Thursday on the sidelines of the World Petroleum Congress.
"We are talking about potential supplies to our new terminal," the minister said. The capacity of the new LNG terminal is estimated as 3-6 mln tonnes of LNG per year, he said. Volumes of supplies are "not yet" determined, the oil minister added.
Middle East nations (Kuwait, UAE, and Bahrain) are among promising destinations for deliveries of its LNG, Gazprom said earlier.