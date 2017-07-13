Digital revolution and workplace automatization create social risks — Central Bank chief

GLONASS proposed as early warning tsumani detection systemScience & Space July 13, 11:20
ST. PETERSBURG, July 13. /TASS/. A new wave of workplace automatization and digital revolution are creating social risks for the Russian economy, Elvira Nabiullina, Governor of the Central Bank Governor, said at the International Financial Congress.
"Digital revolution and a new wave of workplace automatization that changes the traditional profile of the labor market in a number of professions and sectors create significant social risks," she said.