Digital revolution and workplace automatization create social risks — Central Bank chief

Business & Economy
July 13, 9:58 UTC+3
Russia’s Sberbank may free up about 3,000 jobs in 2017 by launching robot lawyers

ST. PETERSBURG, July 13. /TASS/. A new wave of workplace automatization and digital revolution are creating social risks for the Russian economy, Elvira Nabiullina, Governor of the Central Bank Governor, said at the International Financial Congress.

"Digital revolution and a new wave of workplace automatization that changes the traditional profile of the labor market in a number of professions and sectors create significant social risks," she said.

Central Bank of Russia
