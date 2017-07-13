Russia-China trade up 25.7% in first half of 2017

BEIJING, July 13. /TASS/. Trade between Russia and China went up by 25.7% in the first half of 2017 on a year-on-year basis and reached $39.78 billion, China’s main customs authority said in a report on Thursday.

In January-June 2017, China’s exports to Russia increased by 22.2%, to amount to $19.44 billion, while its imports from Russia went up by 29.3%, to stand at $20.34 billion.

In June 2017, China-Russia trade was $7.45 billion. Chinse exports stood at $4.1 billion, while its imports from Russia were $3.35 billion.

In 2016, trade between the two countries grew by 2.2% on the previous year and reached $69.52 billion.