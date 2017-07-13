Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Finland expects to receive request for Nord Stream-2 construction in September — media

Business & Economy
July 13, 5:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the Finnish ministry of economic affairs and employment, Nord Stream-2 is unlikely to impact the country’s gas market

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Finland expects to receive a Nord Stream 2 AG request for the construction of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline in September 2017, or six months before the beginning of construction works, adviser to Finland’s minister of economic affairs and employment Kari Makinen said in an interview with the Izvestia daily.

"We have been informed and are ready to receive the request in September," he said.

According to the Finnish ministry of economic affairs and employment, Nord Stream-2 is unlikely to impact the country’s gas market. "The Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline that is planned to be built, like Nord Stream, will run across Finland and the Baltic countries. It will have no impacts on Finland’s gas market. Hence, our position on that matter is neutral," Liisa Heikinheimo, director of the ministry’s energy department, told Izvestia.

A spokesman for the Russian energy ministry told the newspaper that Finland’s consent means that the project is implemented as scheduled. According to the spokesman, the request for the construction works will be issued to the Finnish authorities in August 2017.

The construction of the gas pipeline is planned to begin in 2018 to be over in later 2019. The 1,220 pipeline will run across the bottom the Baltic Sea from the Russian coast to Germany. The capacity of each of its two threads will be 27.5 billion cubic meters a year. The new pipeline, basically following the same route as Nord Stream, will double its capacity. The overall cost of the project is 9.9 billion euro.

The Nord Stream 2 AG press service told the newspaper that the project is being agreed with the Finnish ministry of the environment. The process is expected to be over in August. Permits for construction and operation are to be obtained from Germany, Sweden and Denmark.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Siemens declines to confirm possible delivery of two more turbines to Crimea
2
Russian diplomat calls to quash NATO’s attempts to falsify history
3
Caspian Sea Fleet warships conduct firing exercises at sea
4
Lavrov advises US diplomat to stay on top of real political events
5
Ukraine’s ex-PM anticipates ‘regime change’ in Kiev and return of ousted politicians
6
Seven Uzbek citizens die in fire in Russia’s Leningrad region
7
Russia sets its sights on reconstructing 18 Arctic airports
TOP STORIES
Реклама