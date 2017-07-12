Bank of Russia suggests banning travels abroad for bankers suspected of assets stripping

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia suggests introducing a temporary overseas travel ban for owners and management of banks suspected of assets siphoning-off, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Wednesday on the air with Business FM radio station.

"I had a proposal not to let people go abroad through a judicial procedure in cases when signs of offences and assets stripping are already present but as a temporary measure, during which evidence is gathered. I believe this is a fairly justified proposal and we are discussing it now," Nabiullina said.

The Central Bank expects to receive a right for transfer of documents with the banking secrecy to law enforcement agencies if this is required to promptly open criminal cases against dishonest bankers," the Central Bank chief said earlier.