Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Rusal might make decision on panda bonds public program in fall

Business & Economy
July 12, 16:12 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The debut program for 10 bln yuan was not public

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russia’s largest aluminum producer, Rusal, might decide to register a panda bonds public program in fall, the company’s Deputy CEO, Director for Strategy, Business Development and Financial Markets Oleg Mukhamedshin told reporters, adding that it is still too early to talk about the volume.

He noted that the debut program for 10 bln yuan was not public, only banks acted as investors.

Read also

Rusal plans to issue panda bonds worth 1 bln yuan by end 2017

"We expect to register a new program in the future when the issue is public and will be able to actively bargain. The current program expires early next year, and in fall we plan to discuss with our colleagues in China the possibility of registering a new program. It is too early to talk about any specific numbers, it will depend on the market conditions, demand, the company’s needs," he said.

According to Mukhamedshin, if the market conditions are favorable, then Rusal might place bonds within the current program, but so far the company does not need it and the conditions are not as attractive as they were when the debut issue was issued. He also added that so far the company does not consider placing Eurobonds.

"We have consistently implemented a strategy to reduce the company's debt - over the past five years we have reduced the total debt by a quarter, Thus, all the tools that we use to attract financing are being used to repay a more expensive debt that raised earlier. Now we do not see the need to enter the market," Mukhamedshin said.

The company’s CEO Vladislav Soloviev told TASS earlier that Rusal still plans a second panda bond issuance worth 1 bln yuan by the end of this year, adding that the final decision will depend on the market situation. "Whether (panda bonds - TASS) will be issued by the end of the year will depend on the market," he said.

 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian president's limo getting tuned up with revved-up engine
2
Kremlin won’t tolerate seizure of its diplomatic properties in US for long
3
First batch of Russian Ebola vaccine sent to Guinea
4
Russia's Kaspersky Lab denies accusations of engaging in cyber espionage
5
Kremlin derides US media buzz of ‘Russian meddling’ as bordering on TV soap opera
6
Russia retains right to reciprocal moves if US declines to return compounds — speaker
7
Press review: Russia's new envoy to Turkey and Western businesses 'comeback' to Russia
TOP STORIES
Реклама