Russian MP sees US restrictions against Kaspersky Lab as new sanctions

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Withdrawal of Kaspersky Lab from two lists of suppliers which products may be bought for US government agencies can be interpreted as new sanctions against Russian companies, Chairman of the Duma Committee for Information Policy, Information Technologies and Communication Leonid Levin told TASS on Wednesday.

"The situation around the domestic company is extension of the anti-Russian hysteria, but this time it is used to withdraw a tough competitor for American produces from the US market," the MP said. "This decision can be interpreted as new sanctions against our companies that are successfully operating abroad."

Levin stressed that such actions are done amid the growing role of Russian IT companies abroad and the creation of unique domestic developments against cyber crimes. "Instead of uniting efforts for this issue, that our authorities are consistently talking about, we see American counterparts moving in the opposite direction," he acknowledged.

In light of this, the Duma Committee head reiterated that modern technologies "are transboundary, and the attempts to prevent their extension do not help to form a healthy atmosphere for generating new cyber security solutions, as well as establishing trust relations between states.