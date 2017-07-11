At least 55 agreements signed in first two days of Innoprom-2017 exhibition

YEKATERINBURG, July 11. /TASS/. Fifty-five agreements have already been signed in first two days of Innoprom-2017 exhibition, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov told TASS in an interview on Tuesday.

"The exhibition turns out to be rich in events. The business program is much more intensive than a year earlier and 55 memoranda and cooperation agreements among businessmen have already been signed as an outcome of contacts with the business," Manturov said.

Seventy-eight agreements were signed last year during Innoprom exhibition, the minister said. "I expect this positive dynamics will continue in years to go," he said.

"Quality and number of participants is increasing from year to year," Manturov added.