At least 55 agreements signed in first two days of Innoprom-2017 exhibition

Lavrov hopes relations with EU will turn back to normalRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 11, 21:32
Russia to produce aluminum wheels on 3D printersScience & Space July 11, 20:40
Russia to keep close eye on Ukraine’s plans for toughening border controlRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 11, 18:59
Court turns down bid to replace Navalny’s suspended sentence with jail timeSociety & Culture July 11, 18:08
Baikal-Alaska expedition under TASS sail goes to Okhotsk SeaBusiness & Economy July 11, 17:37
San Fermin: Running of the bulls festival in SpainSociety & Culture July 11, 17:35
New ISS crew to talk to ‘earth’ from 'space' via social networksScience & Space July 11, 17:28
Moscow Metro to put on ‘underground screening’ of Game of Thrones new season premiereSociety & Culture July 11, 16:43
Russian prison officials seek to replace Navalny’s suspended sentence with jail timeRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 11, 16:21
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
YEKATERINBURG, July 11. /TASS/. Fifty-five agreements have already been signed in first two days of Innoprom-2017 exhibition, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov told TASS in an interview on Tuesday.
"The exhibition turns out to be rich in events. The business program is much more intensive than a year earlier and 55 memoranda and cooperation agreements among businessmen have already been signed as an outcome of contacts with the business," Manturov said.
Seventy-eight agreements were signed last year during Innoprom exhibition, the minister said. "I expect this positive dynamics will continue in years to go," he said.
"Quality and number of participants is increasing from year to year," Manturov added.