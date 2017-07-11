BP and Rosneft memo provides for supply of 20 bln cubic meters of gas — CEO

ISTANBUL, July 11. /TASS/. The memorandum signed with Russia’s Rosneft stipulates delivery of 20 bln cubic meters of natural gas to BP, Chief Executive Officer of the UK-based oil and gas major Robert Dudley told TASS on Tuesday.

"We increased it [the delivery volume - TASS] from the last year. One year ago, there was a lower range," Dudley said. "And this year we increased it significantly, to 20 bln [cubic meters]," the top manager said.

BP is ready to buy natural gas from Rosneft since 2019 after receiving an authorization from Russian government authorities, Dudley told TASS earlier at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

It was reported earlier Rosneft and BP’s subsidiary BP Gas Marketing Limited plan to make a sale and purchase agreement to secure additional deliveries of Russian gas to European markets. Supplies may potentially start from 2019.