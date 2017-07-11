Russia’s largest copper producer to invest $1 bln into asset development

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The Ural Mining and Metallurgical Company (UMMC), Russia’s largest copper producer, will invest about $1 bln into upgrade of assets in 2017, Chief Executive Officer of the company Andrei Kozitsyn told TASS at Innoprom exhibition.

"We are investing in average about one billion dollars in ruble equivalent into development, upkeep and renovation of UMMC plants every year," Kozitsyn said.