Rosneft and India’s ONGC Videsh to announce new joint projects soon

Ukraine announces plans to toughen border control for Russian citizensWorld July 10, 19:34
Expert says Ukraine is further away from NATO today than beforeWorld July 10, 18:45
Lavrov names key topics for Geneva talks on SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 10, 18:35
Bolshoi risks damaging its reputation after rescheduling Nureyev ballet — directorSociety & Culture July 10, 18:04
Black Sea Fleet frigate joins Russian Navy’s Mediterranean task forceMilitary & Defense July 10, 17:40
Hop on Moscow's retro buses and take a ride back in timeSociety & Culture July 10, 16:24
Russia wants PACE to change its work regulationsRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 10, 16:23
Kremlin has no information on Russian lawyer who met with Trump's sonRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 10, 15:58
Russia, US move ahead to hammer out details in setting up Syrian de-escalation zonesRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 10, 15:18
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ISTANBUL, July 10. /TASS/. India’s ONGC Videsh is mulling new joint projects with Russia’s top oil producer Rosneft, its Chairman Dinesh Kumar Sarraf told TASS on Monday.
"We are evaluating various projects with Rosneft right now and will tell the results very soon," he said when asked whether the company is considering new investments in Rosneft’s projects.
India’s Oil India, Indian Oil, Bharat Petroresources and ONGC invested $4 bln in Rosneft’s Vankorneft and Taas-Yuryakh Neftegazodobycha oil projects in Russia in the fourth quarter of 2016.