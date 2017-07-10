Rosneft and India’s ONGC Videsh to announce new joint projects soon

ISTANBUL, July 10. /TASS/. India’s ONGC Videsh is mulling new joint projects with Russia’s top oil producer Rosneft, its Chairman Dinesh Kumar Sarraf told TASS on Monday.

"We are evaluating various projects with Rosneft right now and will tell the results very soon," he said when asked whether the company is considering new investments in Rosneft’s projects.

India’s Oil India, Indian Oil, Bharat Petroresources and ONGC invested $4 bln in Rosneft’s Vankorneft and Taas-Yuryakh Neftegazodobycha oil projects in Russia in the fourth quarter of 2016.