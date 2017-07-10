Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin says Russia has no new agreements on oil production cap

Business & Economy
July 10, 16:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Russian energy minister calls for smooth exit from oil output cut deal

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. There are no additional agreements between OPEC and non-OPEC member-states on oil production cut, except the one in effect now, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday when asked whether Russia plans to reduce its crude output by more than 300,000 barrels per day.

"You are aware of the agreements and the ‘cap’ in effect now. There are no other agreements as of today," he said.

In December 2016, OPEC and 11 independent countries outside the cartel including Russia agreed to withdraw 1.8 million barrels per day from the oil market in the first half of 2017. The goal of the alliance is to reduce global oil reserves to an average level of five years. On May 25, OPEC and non-OPEC countries agreed in Vienna to extend the existing level of oil production cut (1.8 mln barrels daily) until April 2018.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Alligator attack helicopter’s land version to get folding blades
2
Moscow concerned over Ukraine’s plans to join NATO
3
Kremlin has no information on Russian lawyer who met with Trump's son
4
Hop on Moscow's retro buses and take a ride back in time
5
Russia’s Economy Ministry may raise oil price outlook
6
Press review: Putin-Trump meeting produces Syrian truce and US bows out as global leader
7
Russia wants PACE to change its work regulations
TOP STORIES
Реклама