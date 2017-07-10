Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ex-finance minister: OPEC agreement should be extended if all obligations fulfilled

Business & Economy
July 10, 15:54 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

YEKATERINBURG, July 10. /TASS/. It is worth while extending the agreement between OPEC and non-OPEC member-states on oil production cut if the obligations are fulfilled, Chief of the Center for Strategic Research (CSR) Aleksei Kudrin said Monday.

"Of course, it is better to extend it [the agreement)] if all obligations are fulfilled," he said when asked a respective question.

In December 2016, OPEC and 11 countries outside the cartel agreed to withdraw 1.8 million barrels per day from the oil market in the first half of 2017. The goal of the alliance is to reduce global oil reserves to an average level of five years.

On May 25, OPEC and non-OPEC countries agreed in Vienna to extend the existing level of oil production cut (1.8 mln barrels daily) until April 2018.

Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak said earlier that Russia and OPEC are interested in a gradual withdrawal from the agreement and plan to discuss the withdrawal strategy soon. He added that other OPEC member-states have also confirmed that they are interested in exiting the deal so that the supply increased in line with the demand in the second and third quarters.

Read also

Russian energy minister calls for smooth exit from oil output cut deal

Russia fully complies with terms of oil production cut deal — Energy Ministry

Rosneft plans to increase oil refining in 2017

Kremlin comments on ex-finance minister's proposal to privatize Russia’s oil sector

Ex-Finance Minister Kudrin expects average oil price to surpass $50 per barrel in 2017

Ex-finance minister calls claims of new anti-Russian sanctions 'verbal intervention'

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
OPEC
Topics
Oil price
Persons
Alexey Kudrin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Alligator attack helicopter’s land version to get folding blades
2
Moscow concerned over Ukraine’s plans to join NATO
3
Kremlin has no information on Russian lawyer who met with Trump's son
4
Hop on Moscow's retro buses and take a ride back in time
5
Russia’s Economy Ministry may raise oil price outlook
6
Press review: Putin-Trump meeting produces Syrian truce and US bows out as global leader
7
Russia wants PACE to change its work regulations
TOP STORIES
Реклама