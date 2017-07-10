Putin acknowledges he owns Japanese motorbike during visit to Innoprom exhibition

YEKATERINBURG, July 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin checked out cutting-edge Japanese technologies at the Innoprom industrial exhibition in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg. In particular, he was briefed on how the ‘smart’ Japanese technologies help remotely scan various parts of robots and machines used at the Russian plants, making it possible to promptly replace them preventing breakdowns and the stoppage of production.

Representatives of the Toyota company showed Putin automobiles that are made at the Toyota plant in St. Petersburg. They pointed out that the Russian-made Japanese cars had a good standing throughout the globe, while local staff provided valuable advice aimed at improving performance quality, so the number of defective cars had been reduced to a minimum.

At the next stand, the Russian president met with Mitsubishi motorbike manufacturers. They said that when creating a new motorbike, the company took advantage of its long-standing experience in aircraft design, so that the motorbike would be capable of accelerating to a high speed.

"I have a motorbike made by your company, though not exactly this one. But to tell you the truth, I tend to avoid riding it," Putin said.

He also came up to the Sinara Group’s stand and looked over a model of the Yekaterinburg Arena stadium which is currently being constructed.

In 2017, Japan is the Innoprom exhibition’s partner country.