President Putin to visit Yekaterinburg to participate in Innoprom-2017 Exhibition

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will depart on a two-day trip to Yekaterinburg on Sunday, where he will take part in opening of Innoprom-2017 exhibition, press service of the Kremlin said on Sunday.

"Smart production will be the main topic of the exhibition this year," the press service said. "640 industrial companies from 17 countries are participating in the exhibition. 95 countries sent their trade and industry delegations to Innoprom-2017. Japan, whose companies are widely presented on the display, is acting as the partner country of the exhibition this year," the press service added.

The Russian President will also hold an informal meeting with ex-prime minister of Japan Yoshir· Mori. Putin and Mori will have an informal dinner in Yekaterinburg, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier. Mori is also going to discuss joint business activity on southern Kuril Islands with the Russian President, Kyodo news agency said before.