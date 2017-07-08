Russian President to attend opening of Innoprom-2017 in Yekaterinburg

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin will be on a working visit to Yekaterinburg on July 9-10 where he will attend the opening of one of the largest industrial exhibitions in Russia, Innoprom-2017, the Kremlin press service reported Saturday.

‘Smart production’ will be the key focus on the exhibition this year. Around 640 industrial companies from 17 countries plan to participate in the event, and 95 countries are sending their trade and industrial delegations to Yekaterinburg. The national exposition of Japan, a country-partner of this year’s event, will cover an area of 3,000 square meters, with Toyota, Marubeni, Mitsui, JGC being among participating firms.

Innoprom has been held in Yekaterinburg annually since 2010. In 2012, the Russian government vested it with a federal status. The exhibition is dedicated to high technology developments and joint projects of Russian and foreign companies.

Last year, a total of 638 companies from 17 countries, including the United States, Austria, China, South Africa, Germany, Czech Republic, Japan, Taiwan and Italy, took part in the event. A total of 40 foreign delegations, representing potential buyers of Russian-made vehicles, machinery and equipment, visited Innoprom-2016, signing 76 deals totally worth 4.5 bln rubles.