Russia favors de-monopolization of digital platforms globally - communication minister

HAMBURG, July 8. /TASS/. Russia is promoting proposals on de-monopolization of digital platforms globally at the G20 summit, the country’s Communication and Mass Media Minister Nikolai Nikiforov said Saturday.

"Russia traditionally favors the so-called issues of de-monopolization of digital platforms with regards to digital economy," he said when asked which proposals initiated by Russia may be included in the final communique of the summit in Hamburg.

According to Nikiforov, it is necessary to support competition in this area otherwise "national digital economies will become some sort of applications to the existing monopolistic global digital systems."

"This is a certain general line we are promoting," the Minister said, adding that Russia also supports the initiatives to develop broadband access globally as there are several billions of people on the planet still lacking access to the Internet. "Russia’s progress is serious here as around 80% of households already use Internet in the country," he added.

"So we favor efforts to establish infrastructure for the development of digital economy, but assume that no global monopolies should exist here," Nikiforov said, adding that Russia also has "strong companies in the area, which are ready for global competition, though it is necessary to create conditions for it.".