Minister about Russia-US working group: defeating cybercrime possible by joint effort only

HAMBURG, July 8. /TASS/. Russia's Minister of Communications Nikolai Nikiforov hopes for a positive effect from organization of a Russia-US working group on information security. Presidents of Russia and the US - Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump - agreed on Friday to have this cooperation option.

"The news about this working group, where we could cooperate with the US counterparts in information security, is very positive, but let us wait to detailed solutions, at what level they are prepared to organize it," the minister told reporters. "We have experience in this work, and it is positive."

"Lately, in the context of the geopolitical situation this cooperation was lost, and this is bad, as only by joint efforts of many countries we can fight cybercrime and defeat realistic threats in information security," the minister said.

"This is practically impossible within one country: it is complicated for the US without Russia, like it is complicated for Russia without the US to defeat the global threats," the minister continued. "We hope for good cooperation in this sphere, and we think this is not the topic to use the language of unilateral sanctions."

The minister recalled attempts to block use of the Russian software at certain state authorities in the US. "We think this approach is not correct, we should unite efforts, remove limitations, open source codes in the spheres of importance," he said.