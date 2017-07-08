Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Minister about Russia-US working group: defeating cybercrime possible by joint effort only

Business & Economy
July 08, 13:54 UTC+3

"We have experience in this work, and it is positive," Russia's Minister of Communications Nikolai Nikiforov told reporters

Share
1 pages in this article
© Egor Aleev/TASS

HAMBURG, July 8. /TASS/. Russia's Minister of Communications Nikolai Nikiforov hopes for a positive effect from organization of a Russia-US working group on information security. Presidents of Russia and the US - Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump - agreed on Friday to have this cooperation option.

"The news about this working group, where we could cooperate with the US counterparts in information security, is very positive, but let us wait to detailed solutions, at what level they are prepared to organize it," the minister told reporters. "We have experience in this work, and it is positive."

"Lately, in the context of the geopolitical situation this cooperation was lost, and this is bad, as only by joint efforts of many countries we can fight cybercrime and defeat realistic threats in information security," the minister said.

"This is practically impossible within one country: it is complicated for the US without Russia, like it is complicated for Russia without the US to defeat the global threats," the minister continued. "We hope for good cooperation in this sphere, and we think this is not the topic to use the language of unilateral sanctions."

The minister recalled attempts to block use of the Russian software at certain state authorities in the US. "We think this approach is not correct, we should unite efforts, remove limitations, open source codes in the spheres of importance," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin-Trump first meeting round-up
2
Ticket sales for 2018 FIFA World Cup to begin after December 1
3
Putin notes improvement of economic ties with France when meeting Macron
4
Russian President to attend opening of Innoprom-2017 in Yekaterinburg
5
Leaders of Russia, Germany, France confirm stalling of Minsk-2
6
Moscow court pardons two convicts in Total CEO jet crash case
7
The might of Russia's advanced nuclear submarine
TOP STORIES
Реклама