Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian economy overcomes recession despite sanctions — minister

Business & Economy
July 07, 19:22 UTC+3 HAMBURG

The Russian economy minister says the country sees economic growth

Share
1 pages in this article

HAMBURG, July 7. /TASS/. The Russian economy managed to overcome recession despite Western sanctions and Russia sees economic growth during the last four quarters, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin told reporters on Friday.

Read also

Putin says global economy faces systemic challenges, no time for quarrels

"We expect this trend will continue," Oreshkin said. Russia’s economic growth was 3.1% in May 2017, he added.

Volatility in oil prices will continue affecting the national economy but not to a significant extent, the minister said.

"Oil prices volatility will definitely continue influencing on the Russian economy in the current situation but not strongly," Oreshkin said.

Brent oil prices declined by 18.4% from the year start to $46.35 per barrel.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin and Trump meet on sidelines of G20 summit
2
Merkel comments on Putin-Trump meeting
3
US aviation authorities notify Aeroflot of extra air-safety measures
4
Russia’s cutting-edge multipurpose helicopters to be showcased at MAKS-2017 air show
5
Russian satellite takes picture of Putin’s portrait on Italian field
6
Putin’s delegation finds out from media that guards at his Hamburg hotel were assaulted
7
EU to finance eight projects in Russia's Murmansk region
TOP STORIES
Реклама