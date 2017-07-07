Russian economy overcomes recession despite sanctions — minister

Russian satellite takes picture of Putin’s portrait on Italian fieldScience & Space July 07, 19:46
Merkel comments on Putin-Trump meetingWorld July 07, 19:30
UN adopts draft treaty on nuclear weapons banWorld July 07, 18:54
Russia’s cutting-edge multipurpose helicopters to be showcased at MAKS-2017 air showMilitary & Defense July 07, 17:51
Putin and Trump meet on sidelines of G20 summitWorld July 07, 17:22
Putin calls for pragmatism and caution in resolving North Korean nuclear issueRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 07, 17:11
One dead, seven wounded in Lugansk terror attacksWorld July 07, 17:05
This week in photos: Putin-Trump first handshake, Kim Jong Un's hug and Messi's weddingSociety & Culture July 07, 16:23
Protesters try to storm police barricades around G20 summit venue in HamburgWorld July 07, 15:36
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
HAMBURG, July 7. /TASS/. The Russian economy managed to overcome recession despite Western sanctions and Russia sees economic growth during the last four quarters, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin told reporters on Friday.
"We expect this trend will continue," Oreshkin said. Russia’s economic growth was 3.1% in May 2017, he added.
Volatility in oil prices will continue affecting the national economy but not to a significant extent, the minister said.
"Oil prices volatility will definitely continue influencing on the Russian economy in the current situation but not strongly," Oreshkin said.
Brent oil prices declined by 18.4% from the year start to $46.35 per barrel.