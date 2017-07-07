Back to Main page
EU to finance eight projects in Russia's Murmansk region

Business & Economy
July 07, 19:09 UTC+3 MURMANSK

The European Union will allocate funds under the Kolarctic 2014-2020 program for cross-border cooperation to support eight projects in the Murmansk region

MURMANSK, July 7. /TASS/. The European Union will allocate funds under the Kolarctic 2014-2020 program for cross-border cooperation to support eight projects in the Murmansk region, press service of the regional government said on Friday.

"The program has approved financing of eight projects, involving organizations of the Murmansk region, under the program of cross-border cooperation between Russia and the EU - Kolarctic 2014-2020," the press service said.

The joint committee on the program’s monitoring considered applications for financing at its meeting in Oslo. The program will finance eleven projects, including eight projects, which involve organizations of the Murmansk region. Most of these projects refer to the program’s key direction - the environment.

"Kolarctic CBC (Cross-Border Cooperation) 2014-2020 is a financing programme for supporting cooperation between the countries in the North Calotte (Finland, Sweden, Norway) and northwest Russia," the organization’s website reads. "It is one of several EU programmes supporting cross-border cooperation across the EU external borders. The Programme offers EU funding and National financing to projects that are in line with the Programme’s strategy." The program’s budget for the new period (2014-2020) is estimated at 63.4 million euros.

