EU to finance eight projects in Russia's Murmansk region

Russian satellite takes picture of Putin’s portrait on Italian fieldScience & Space July 07, 19:46
Merkel comments on Putin-Trump meetingWorld July 07, 19:30
UN adopts draft treaty on nuclear weapons banWorld July 07, 18:54
Russia’s cutting-edge multipurpose helicopters to be showcased at MAKS-2017 air showMilitary & Defense July 07, 17:51
Putin and Trump meet on sidelines of G20 summitWorld July 07, 17:22
Putin calls for pragmatism and caution in resolving North Korean nuclear issueRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 07, 17:11
One dead, seven wounded in Lugansk terror attacksWorld July 07, 17:05
This week in photos: Putin-Trump first handshake, Kim Jong Un's hug and Messi's weddingSociety & Culture July 07, 16:23
Protesters try to storm police barricades around G20 summit venue in HamburgWorld July 07, 15:36
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MURMANSK, July 7. /TASS/. The European Union will allocate funds under the Kolarctic 2014-2020 program for cross-border cooperation to support eight projects in the Murmansk region, press service of the regional government said on Friday.
"The program has approved financing of eight projects, involving organizations of the Murmansk region, under the program of cross-border cooperation between Russia and the EU - Kolarctic 2014-2020," the press service said.
The joint committee on the program’s monitoring considered applications for financing at its meeting in Oslo. The program will finance eleven projects, including eight projects, which involve organizations of the Murmansk region. Most of these projects refer to the program’s key direction - the environment.
"Kolarctic CBC (Cross-Border Cooperation) 2014-2020 is a financing programme for supporting cooperation between the countries in the North Calotte (Finland, Sweden, Norway) and northwest Russia," the organization’s website reads. "It is one of several EU programmes supporting cross-border cooperation across the EU external borders. The Programme offers EU funding and National financing to projects that are in line with the Programme’s strategy." The program’s budget for the new period (2014-2020) is estimated at 63.4 million euros.