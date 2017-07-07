Russia’s international reserves up $6.52 bln in June

Russia’s cutting-edge multipurpose helicopters to be showcased at MAKS-2017 air showMilitary & Defense July 07, 17:51
MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russia’s international reserves rose by $6.52 bln as of the end of June 2017 and totaled $412.24 bln, the Central Bank said on Friday.
Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian Government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold.