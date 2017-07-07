Back to Main page
Russia’s international reserves up $6.52 bln in June

Business & Economy
July 07, 16:25 UTC+3

Russia’s international reserves rose by $6.52 bln as of the end of June 2017 and totaled $412.24 bln

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russia’s international reserves rose by $6.52 bln as of the end of June 2017 and totaled $412.24 bln, the Central Bank said on Friday.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian Government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold.

 

