Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

First direct flight from Japan to South Kuril Islands to be conducted in near future

Business & Economy
July 07, 9:31 UTC+3 TOKYO
Share
1 pages in this article

TOKYO, July 7. /TASS/. The first direct flight from Japan to Russia’s South Kuril Islands will be conducted in the near future, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said at a meeting with Japan’s Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko.

More news on
RUSSIA-JAPAN DISPUTE OVER KURIL ISLANDS
© AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi

Russia and Japan to implement joint projects on Kuril Islands in 2018

Japanese businessmen and officials to visit South Kuril Islands in summer

Putin welcomes steps towards cultivating Russia-Japan ties

"Although both countries had arranged everything so that people could visit the South Kuril Islands, but unfortunately, the flight was cancelled due to weather conditions. However, we hope that it will be held soon," Shuvalov said.

Russia and Japan have been holding consultations since the mid-20th century in order to clinch a peace treaty as a follow-up to World War II. The Kuril Islands issue remains the sticking point since after WWII the islands were handed over to the Soviet Union while Japan has laid claims to the four southern islands.

Moscow has been repeatedly pointing out that Russia’s sovereignty over these islands is based on international law and cannot be questioned.

On April 27, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reached an agreement on introducing a visa-free flight from Japan to the South Kuril Islands.

Russia’s Aurora air company was expected to conduct the first flight in June but the flight had to be cancelled due to bad weather conditions. A new date for the trip is currently under consideration.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin arrives in Hamburg to take part in G20 summit
2
Expert says Washington’s tactics in Syria becoming more aggressive
3
World trusts Putin more than Trump, says top US survey
4
Russian diplomat slams OPCW report on Khan Shaykhun as incomplete
5
Ka-52K shipborne helicopter to be tested in 2019
6
Putin calls to analyze Syrian combat experience for creating advanced weapons
7
Russia at final stage of developing advanced electronic warfare system
TOP STORIES
Реклама