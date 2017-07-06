Russia, France to work our new ideas for business dialogue development — Lavrov

PARIS, July 6. /TASS/. Russia and France plan to work out new ideas for the development of business dialogue in the near future, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Ivanov said on Thursday.

While summing up results of the talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian, Lavrov said, "we exchanged views on implementing the initiative proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Versailles on May 29 on the forming a dialogue, which already was named as ‘The Trianon Dialogue’."

"This is expected to be a public forum, which will guarantee development of youths’ contacts, relations between non-governmental organizations, stepping up of business exchanges, including between representatives of small and medium business," the Russian foreign minister said, adding, "I think, in the near future we voice relevant proposals and our presidents to consider them."

On May 29, President Putin made the visit to Paris, during which he met with his French counterpart to discuss bilateral relations, interaction on the Syrian settlement, cooperation in the sphere of joint fight against terrorism and other international issues. At the final conference, Macron also spoke in favor of more intensive dialog between representatives of the Russian and French public communities. He proposed to set up a French-Russian forum of civil society for developing contacts between youth, representatives of business and science communities.