Central Bank assures Russian ruble strengthening

Business & Economy
July 06, 19:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The ruble exchange rate and last year’s good harvest will soon stop influencing inflation, Director of the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Department Igor Dmitriev told reporters.

"Probably yes, the impact is close to exhaustion, in the near future," he said.

According to the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat) data, inflation in Russia in June 2017 reached 0.6% after 0.4% in May. In annual terms, the growth in consumer prices was 4.4%.

Central Bank of Russia
